TVS iQube Unveils New 2024 Variants in India, Starting at Rs 94,999

TVS iQube

TVS has broadened its iQube line-up in India by adding new base and top-spec variants. The entry-level model features a 2.2kWh battery and claims a range of 75 kilometres. It also includes a 30-litre under-seat cargo space and comes with a standard 950W charger. Weighing 115 kg, the base iQube can reach a top speed of 75km/h.

The entry-level e-scooter boasts several features, including a 5-inch TFT display with turn-by-turn navigation, distance to empty readout, and vehicle crash and tow alert systems. It comes in two color options: Pearl White and Walnut Brown. Following this model in the line-up is a larger version, previously the base model, which now features a 3.4kWh battery.

The TVS iQube ST line-up offers two variants: one with a 3.4kWh battery (similar to the iQube S) and another with a larger 5.1kWh battery. The 3.4kWh variant is priced at Rs 1.55 lakh, while the 5.1kWh variant costs Rs 1.85 lakh. With a real-world range of up to 150 kilometres, the ST 5.1 kWh model surpasses the ST 3.4kWh variant by over 50 kilometres. Charging the ST 3.4kWh variant from 0 to 80 percent takes 2 hours and 50 minutes, while the higher-spec 5.1kWh completes the same task in 4 hours and 18 minutes. Both versions use a 950W charger exclusively.

Both the 5.1kWh and 3.4kWh variants have a top speed of 82km/h and 78km/h, respectively. The TVS iQube ST boasts 32 litres of storage space, a 7-inch color TFT touchscreen display, TPMS, and connected features. Both variants are available in four color options: Copper Bronze Matte, Coral Sand Satin, Titanium Grey Matte, and Straight Blue.Bottom of Form