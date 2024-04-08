Honda City Hybrid Price Hike; V Variant Exits Lineup

Honda City e:HEV |

Honda Cars India has made changes to the prices of the City e:HEV (Hybrid) sedan, introduced in May 2022. Along with this update, the company has decided to stop offering the V variant of the Honda City e:HEV. Previously, the Honda City Hybrid came in two variants – V and ZX – priced at Rs 19 lakh and 20.50 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.

After the price increase, the top ZX trim now costs Rs 20.55 lakh for the solid color model and Rs 21.35 lakh for the metallic version. This means a hike of Rs 16,100 and Rs 88,100 for the solid and metallic colors. Both the prices are ex-showroom.

Read Also Honda Elevate Prices Surge by up to Rs 40,000 in India

The Honda City Hybrid provides customers with a range of color options, including Lunar Silver Metallic, Golden Brown Metallic, Radiant Red Metallic, Meteoroid Grey Metallic, Obsidian Blue Pearl and Platinum White Pearl.

Under the hood, Honda e:HEV features a hybrid powertrain setup comprising an Atkinson Cycle 1.5-litre, four-cylinder engine paired with two electric motors. One motor acts as a generator, while the other drives the vehicle. Honda claims impressive fuel efficiency of 26.5 kmpl and a range of 1,000 km for the City hybrid, surpassing the standard variant of City petrol variant with CVT gearbox, which delivers 18.4 kmpl. The hybrid version of sedan is equipped with an eCVT transmission and a battery pack placed in the boot. In start/stop driving conditions, the vehicle operates in electric-only mode, showcasing power and torque figures of 126bhp and 253Nm respectively.

Read Also Honda City And Elevate Models Now Equipped With Upgraded Safety Features!

Honda has packed the City Hybrid with an array of advanced features. These include the Honda Sensing Suite, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and Honda Connect with Amazon Echo and Google Assistant integration. Other notable features include an electric sunroof, ambient lighting, 6 airbags, a tire pressure monitoring system, lane watch cameras, vehicle stability assist, Isofix rear seats, hill start assist, and ORVM-mounted lane watch cameras, among others.

Honda Elevate | File

In another news, Honda Elevate has increased its prices for the second time. The price hike ranges from Rs 23,000 to Rs 40,000. Now, the starting price for this midsize SUV is Rs 11.91 lakh, which is about Rs 33,000 higher than before. Similarly, the top-spec ZX CVT, previously priced at Rs 16.20 lakh, is now Rs 16.43 lakh (ex-showroom).