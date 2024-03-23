 Honda Unveils India-Made SUV Elevate In Japan As WR-V
Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, March 23, 2024, 11:36 AM IST
article-image

Following the launch of the Elevate SUV in India, Honda Cars India Limited is now expanding its presence worldwide. The company is venturing into International markets and exporting the India-made Honda Elevate to Japan. There, Honda Motor Company sells this same vehicle under the name Honda WR-V.

This event marked a big achievement for the company. It’s the first time Honda Cars India Limited has send a vehicle to Japan, the WR-V SUV. This shows how skilled the company is at making things and well it can compete globally.

article-image

Honda has introduced the Elevate SUV, made in India, in Japan as the WR-V. It comes in three trim levels: X, Z, and Z+. The prices start at JPY 2,098,800 for the base X trim and go up to JPY 2,489,300 for the top-spec Z+ trim, including consumption tax.

In Japan, even the basic WR-V X trim comes with features like Honda Sensing ADAS, 6-airbags, full LED headlights, Honda Connect telematics suite, auto climate control, a 7-inch instrument screen, IR and UV cut glass, and paddle shifters. In terms of size, the WR-V measures 4,325 mm in length, 1,790 mm in width, and 1,650 mm in height.

article-image

The Honda Elevate was unveiled globally in September last year, marking its debut. It was first introduced in the Indian market. The Elevate comes with a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine that produces 119bhp and 145Nm of torque. You can choose between 6-speed manual or a 7-speed CVT. In the past, the carmaker has sold over 3,000 units of the Elevate.

article-image

Speaking on this occasion, Honda Cars India President and CEO President and CEO Takuya Tsumura, “Launch of the 'Made-in-India' Elevate as WR-V in Japan is a proud moment for all of us. This reaffirms our manufacturing potential and growing importance of Honda Cars India in Honda’s global business strategies. The All-New Honda Elevate has been very well appreciated in the Indian market becoming our key pillar of business. We are confident that we will be able to replicate this success and satisfy our global customers with best quality and craftsmanship.”

Apart from Japan, Honda also sends cars made in India to left-hand drive markets such as Turkey, Mexico, and the Middle East. Additionally, they export to right-hand-drive markets like Nepal, Bhutan, South Africa, and SADC countries.

