Hyundai Creta SUV Wait Time Extends To 7 Months Across India

Hyundai Motor India introduced the 2024 Creta facelift in January this year with starting price of Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-of-the-line variant. Competing in the market against models like the Volkswagen Taigun, MG Astor, Honda Elevate, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and Kia Seltos, the Creta faces off stiff competition.

The Hyundai Creta continues to be highly sought after by customers, leading to extended waiting times for this compact SUV. For those eyeing on petrol variants, the waiting period ranges from 2 to 4 months. However, for diesel models, customers might have to wait longer, with a waiting period of 5 to 7 months from the booking date. These estimates are approximate and can vary based on factors such as chosen variant, powertrain, and color options. Additionally, factors like dealership, location, and stock availability can also influence waiting times.

Recently, Hyundai Creta has garnered over 80,000 bookings within three month. Hyundai also shared that Creta SUV has crossed the 1 million units sales mark in India since its launch in 2015. Hyundai offers the Creta in seven different versions: E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech, and SX(O).

Customers can choose from six single-tone and one dual-tone exterior colors for this SUV. The 2024 Hyundai Creta comes with both petrol and diesel engine options, including a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol and a 1.5-liter diesel. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual, 6-speed iVT, 6-speed automatic, and a 7-speed DCT unit.

The redesigned Hyundai Creta now comes with a revamped cockpit, showcasing a dual-screen touchscreen infotainment system and a fully digital instrument console. It also features power seats, a leather-wrapped gear shifter, a flat-bottom steering wheel, ambient lighting, and a 360-degree camera.

Additionally, it offers surround view and blind spot view monitors, dual-zone automatic climate control, wireless phone charging, and ventilated seats. Entertainment is elevated with a Bose premium sound system boasting 8 speakers, and for a touch of luxury, there's a panoramic sunroof. Plus, it comes loaded with over seventy standard connected car features.

The latest addition to Hyundai’s line up in India is the Creta N Line, now available with a competitive starting price of Rs 16.82 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Hyundai Creta N Line offers four distinct variants – N8 MT, N8 DCT, N10 MT, and N10 DCT.