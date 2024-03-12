Hyundai Creta N Line Launch: Variant Breakdown

The latest addition to Hyundai’s line up in India is the Creta N Line, now available with a competitive starting price of Rs 16.82 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Hyundai Creta N Line offers four distinct variants – N8 MT, N8 DCT, N10 MT, and N10 DCT.
Competing with the Kia Seltos X-Line, Skoda Kushaq Monte Karlo, Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus, and the Tata Harrier Dark Edition, the more dynamic version of the mid-size SUV has entered the market.
Hyundai Creta N Line |
Hyundai Creta N Line is equipped with a 1.5L turbo petrol engine, giving you the option of a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT gearbox. This configuration promises a claimed power of 158bhp and a torque of 253Nm.
Creta N Line comes in solid colors like Abyss Black, Atlas White, and Titan Grey Matte, and three two-tone options like Atlas White, Shadow Grey, and Thunder Blue with a stylish Abyss Black roof.
Hyundai Creta N Line |
Let's explore the variant-specific list of features for the new Hyundai Creta N Line.
Hyundai Creta N Line N8 (Manual & DCT)
- Six Airbags
- Reverse Parking Sensors
- ABS with EBD
- ESC, VSM, HAC
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System
- Speed Alert System
- Seatbelt Reminder System
- Front and Rear Disc Break (with Red Callipers)
- Impact-sensing auto door unlock system
- Speed-sensing auto door lock system
- Automatic Headlamps
- Dashcam with Dual Camera
- Headlamp Escort Function
- Reverse Parking Camera
- Puddle Lamps with Welcome Function
- 18-inch Alloy Wheels
- All LED Lighting
- Black Radiator Grille
- Roof-Rails
- Black ORVMs
- Sporty Metal Pedals
- Leatherette Seats with N-Line Logo
- Twin Tip Muffler
- 60:40 Split Seats
- Two-Step Reclining Rear Seats
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Dual-Zone Climate Control System
- Electric Parking Brake with Auto-Hold Function
- Cruise Control
- Smart Key with Push Button Start
- Rear AC Vents
- Rear Wiper and Washers
- Cooled Glove Box
- Tilt and Telescopic Steering Wheel
- 8-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Connectivity
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Voice Recognition
- Steering-mounted Controls
- Drive Mode – Eco, Normal and Sport (DCT only)
- Traction Control Modes (DCT Only)
- Paddle Shifters (DCT Only)
Hyundai Creta N Line - Cabin |
Hyundai Creta N Line N10 (Manual & DCT)
- Front Parking Sensors
- Level 2 ADAS suite
- Auto-dimming IRVM with telematics switches
- Red Ambient Lighting
- 8-way Power Adjustable Driver Seat
- Voice-enabled Panoramic Sunroof
- 10.25-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System
- Jio Saavan Music Streaming
- 20.25-inch Fully Digital Instrument Cluster
- BlueLink-Connected Car Technology
- OTA Updates
- Bose-sourced 8-speaker Music System
- Home To Car (H2C) with Alexa