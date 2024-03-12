 Hyundai Creta N Line Launch: Variant Breakdown
The latest addition to Hyundai’s line up in India is the Creta N Line, now available with a competitive starting price of Rs 16.82 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, March 12, 2024, 01:21 PM IST
article-image
Hyundai Creta N Line launched in India |

The latest addition to Hyundai’s line up in India is the Creta N Line, now available with a competitive starting price of Rs 16.82 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Hyundai Creta N Line offers four distinct variants – N8 MT, N8 DCT, N10 MT, and N10 DCT.

Competing with the Kia Seltos X-Line, Skoda Kushaq Monte Karlo, Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus, and the Tata Harrier Dark Edition, the more dynamic version of the mid-size SUV has entered the market.

article-image
Hyundai Creta N Line

Hyundai Creta N Line |

Hyundai Creta N Line is equipped with a 1.5L turbo petrol engine, giving you the option of a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT gearbox. This configuration promises a claimed power of 158bhp and a torque of 253Nm.

Creta N Line comes in solid colors like Abyss Black, Atlas White, and Titan Grey Matte, and three two-tone options like Atlas White, Shadow Grey, and Thunder Blue with a stylish Abyss Black roof.

article-image
Hyundai Creta N Line

Hyundai Creta N Line |

Let's explore the variant-specific list of features for the new Hyundai Creta N Line.

Hyundai Creta N Line N8 (Manual & DCT)

-       Six Airbags

-       Reverse Parking Sensors

-       ABS with EBD

-       ESC, VSM, HAC

-       Tire Pressure Monitoring System

-       Speed Alert System

-       Seatbelt Reminder System

-       Front and Rear Disc Break (with Red Callipers)

-       Impact-sensing auto door unlock system

-       Speed-sensing auto door lock system

-       Automatic Headlamps

-       Dashcam with Dual Camera

-       Headlamp Escort Function

-       Reverse Parking Camera

-       Puddle Lamps with Welcome Function

-       18-inch Alloy Wheels

-       All LED Lighting

-       Black Radiator Grille

-       Roof-Rails

-       Black ORVMs

-       Sporty Metal Pedals

-       Leatherette Seats with N-Line Logo

-       Twin Tip Muffler

-       60:40 Split Seats

-       Two-Step Reclining Rear Seats

-       Panoramic Sunroof

-       Dual-Zone Climate Control System

-       Electric Parking Brake with Auto-Hold Function

-       Cruise Control

-       Smart Key with Push Button Start

-       Rear AC Vents

-       Rear Wiper and Washers

-       Cooled Glove Box

-       Tilt and Telescopic Steering Wheel

-       8-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System

-       Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Connectivity

-       Bluetooth Connectivity

-       Voice Recognition

-       Steering-mounted Controls

-       Drive Mode – Eco, Normal and Sport (DCT only)

-       Traction Control Modes (DCT Only)

-       Paddle Shifters (DCT Only)

article-image
Hyundai Creta N Line - Cabin

Hyundai Creta N Line - Cabin |

Hyundai Creta N Line N10 (Manual & DCT)

-       Front Parking Sensors

-       Level 2 ADAS suite

-       Auto-dimming IRVM with telematics switches

-       Red Ambient Lighting

-       8-way Power Adjustable Driver Seat

-       Voice-enabled Panoramic Sunroof

-       10.25-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System

-       Jio Saavan Music Streaming

-       20.25-inch Fully Digital Instrument Cluster

-       BlueLink-Connected Car Technology

-       OTA Updates

-       Bose-sourced 8-speaker Music System

- Home To Car (H2C) with Alexa

