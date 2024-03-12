Hyundai Creta N Line Launch: Variant Breakdown

Hyundai Creta N Line launched in India |

The latest addition to Hyundai’s line up in India is the Creta N Line, now available with a competitive starting price of Rs 16.82 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Hyundai Creta N Line offers four distinct variants – N8 MT, N8 DCT, N10 MT, and N10 DCT.

Competing with the Kia Seltos X-Line, Skoda Kushaq Monte Karlo, Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus, and the Tata Harrier Dark Edition, the more dynamic version of the mid-size SUV has entered the market.

Hyundai Creta N Line |

Hyundai Creta N Line is equipped with a 1.5L turbo petrol engine, giving you the option of a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT gearbox. This configuration promises a claimed power of 158bhp and a torque of 253Nm.

Creta N Line comes in solid colors like Abyss Black, Atlas White, and Titan Grey Matte, and three two-tone options like Atlas White, Shadow Grey, and Thunder Blue with a stylish Abyss Black roof.

Hyundai Creta N Line |

Let's explore the variant-specific list of features for the new Hyundai Creta N Line.

Hyundai Creta N Line N8 (Manual & DCT)

- Six Airbags

- Reverse Parking Sensors

- ABS with EBD

- ESC, VSM, HAC

- Tire Pressure Monitoring System

- Speed Alert System

- Seatbelt Reminder System

- Front and Rear Disc Break (with Red Callipers)

- Impact-sensing auto door unlock system

- Speed-sensing auto door lock system

- Automatic Headlamps

- Dashcam with Dual Camera

- Headlamp Escort Function

- Reverse Parking Camera

- Puddle Lamps with Welcome Function

- 18-inch Alloy Wheels

- All LED Lighting

- Black Radiator Grille

- Roof-Rails

- Black ORVMs

- Sporty Metal Pedals

- Leatherette Seats with N-Line Logo

- Twin Tip Muffler

- 60:40 Split Seats

- Two-Step Reclining Rear Seats

- Panoramic Sunroof

- Dual-Zone Climate Control System

- Electric Parking Brake with Auto-Hold Function

- Cruise Control

- Smart Key with Push Button Start

- Rear AC Vents

- Rear Wiper and Washers

- Cooled Glove Box

- Tilt and Telescopic Steering Wheel

- 8-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System

- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Connectivity

- Bluetooth Connectivity

- Voice Recognition

- Steering-mounted Controls

- Drive Mode – Eco, Normal and Sport (DCT only)

- Traction Control Modes (DCT Only)

- Paddle Shifters (DCT Only)

Hyundai Creta N Line - Cabin |

Hyundai Creta N Line N10 (Manual & DCT)

- Front Parking Sensors

- Level 2 ADAS suite

- Auto-dimming IRVM with telematics switches

- Red Ambient Lighting

- 8-way Power Adjustable Driver Seat

- Voice-enabled Panoramic Sunroof

- 10.25-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System

- Jio Saavan Music Streaming

- 20.25-inch Fully Digital Instrument Cluster

- BlueLink-Connected Car Technology

- OTA Updates

- Bose-sourced 8-speaker Music System

- Home To Car (H2C) with Alexa