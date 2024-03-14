Hyundai Creta 2024 Edition Surpasses 80,000 Bookings in India Just 3 Month After Launch

The 2024 Hyundai Creta, launched in the country on January 16, has garnered over 80,000 bookings within three months. Recently, Hyundai also shared that Creta SUV has crossed the 1 million units sales mark in India since its launch in 2015. The current pricing for the Hyundai Creta ranges from Rs 11 lakh to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).
2024 Hyundai Creta |
Hyundai offers the Creta in seven different variants: E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech, and SX(O). Buyers can pick six single-tone and one dual-tone exterior colors for the SUV. 2024 Hyundai Creta is available with petrol and diesel engines. The engine options include a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel. Transmission choices consists of a 6-speed manual, 6-speed iVT, 6-speed automatic, and a 7-speed DCT unit.
2024 Hyundai Creta |
The updated Hyundai Creta boasts a completely redesigned cockpit featuring a twin-screen touchscreen infotainment system and an all-digital instrument console, power seats, a leatherette-wrapped gear shifter, a flat-bottom steering wheel, ambient lighting, 1 360-degree camera, surround view and blind spot view monitors, dual-zone automatic climate control, wireless phone charging, ventilated seats, a Bose premium sound system with 8 speakers, a panoramic sunroof, and over seventy connected car features as standard.
2024 Hyundai Creta comes with upgraded safety features, including a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ESP, all-wheel disc brake, electric parking brake with auto hold, front parking sensors, hill-start assist control, emergency stop signal, and 6-airbags. It offers advance driver assistance systems (ADAS) such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and departure assist.
2024 Hyundai Creta - Interior |
In terms of market competition, the Hyundai Creta rivals such as the Volkswagen Taigun, MG Astor, Honda Elevate, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and Skoda Kushaq.
Hyundai Creta N Line |
The latest addition to Hyundai’s line up in India is the Creta N Line, now available with a competitive starting price of Rs 16.82 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Hyundai Creta N Line offers four distinct variants – N8 MT, N8 DCT, N10 MT, and N10 DCT.
Competing with the Kia Seltos X-Line, Skoda Kushaq Monte Karlo, Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus, and the Tata Harrier Dark Edition, the more dynamic version of the mid-size SUV has entered the market.
Hyundai Creta N Line is equipped with a 1.5L turbo petrol engine, giving you the option of a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT gearbox. This configuration promises a claimed power of 158bhp and a torque of 253Nm.