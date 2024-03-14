Hyundai Creta 2024 Edition Surpasses 80,000 Bookings in India Just 3 Month After Launch

2024 Hyundai Creta |

The 2024 Hyundai Creta, launched in the country on January 16, has garnered over 80,000 bookings within three months. Recently, Hyundai also shared that Creta SUV has crossed the 1 million units sales mark in India since its launch in 2015. The current pricing for the Hyundai Creta ranges from Rs 11 lakh to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai offers the Creta in seven different variants: E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech, and SX(O). Buyers can pick six single-tone and one dual-tone exterior colors for the SUV. 2024 Hyundai Creta is available with petrol and diesel engines. The engine options include a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel. Transmission choices consists of a 6-speed manual, 6-speed iVT, 6-speed automatic, and a 7-speed DCT unit.

The updated Hyundai Creta boasts a completely redesigned cockpit featuring a twin-screen touchscreen infotainment system and an all-digital instrument console, power seats, a leatherette-wrapped gear shifter, a flat-bottom steering wheel, ambient lighting, 1 360-degree camera, surround view and blind spot view monitors, dual-zone automatic climate control, wireless phone charging, ventilated seats, a Bose premium sound system with 8 speakers, a panoramic sunroof, and over seventy connected car features as standard.

2024 Hyundai Creta comes with upgraded safety features, including a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ESP, all-wheel disc brake, electric parking brake with auto hold, front parking sensors, hill-start assist control, emergency stop signal, and 6-airbags. It offers advance driver assistance systems (ADAS) such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and departure assist.

2024 Hyundai Creta - Interior |

In terms of market competition, the Hyundai Creta rivals such as the Volkswagen Taigun, MG Astor, Honda Elevate, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and Skoda Kushaq.

Hyundai Creta N Line |

The latest addition to Hyundai’s line up in India is the Creta N Line, now available with a competitive starting price of Rs 16.82 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Hyundai Creta N Line offers four distinct variants – N8 MT, N8 DCT, N10 MT, and N10 DCT.

Competing with the Kia Seltos X-Line, Skoda Kushaq Monte Karlo, Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus, and the Tata Harrier Dark Edition, the more dynamic version of the mid-size SUV has entered the market.

Hyundai Creta N Line is equipped with a 1.5L turbo petrol engine, giving you the option of a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT gearbox. This configuration promises a claimed power of 158bhp and a torque of 253Nm.