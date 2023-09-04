Honda Elevate SUV Launched In India At A Starting Price Of ₹11 Lakh; Check Variants and More Details Here

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 04, 2023
Honda Cars India on Monday launched the Elevate SUV in India at an introductory range of Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom).
It is available in four variants comprising SV, V, VX, ZX and 7 monotone and 3 dual-tone colour options.
It is equipped with a 1.5L i-VTEC DOHC petrol engine that produces 89 kW (121 PS) of power and 145 Nm of torque.
This engine can be paired with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 7-speed continuously variable transmission (CVT).
The Honda elevate car comes with a 1.5-liter four-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol engine found under the bonnet of its sedan sibling City.
The petrol motor has the capacity to generate 119 bhp and reach a peak torque of 145 Nm, and it can be coupled with either a six-speed manual transmission or a CVT unit.
It comes loaded with a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, wireless charger, automatic climate control, electric sunroof, and smartphone connectivity.