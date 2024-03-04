Honda Elevate Now Comes With A ₹50,000 Cash Discount!

Elevate | File

Great news for those eyeing the Honda Elevate, the latest mid-size SUV from Honda. Now, you can enjoy a Rs. 50,000 cash discount on this car. This is the first time the company has offered such discount since the launch of this SUV. The discount on the Honda Elevate could differ based on the variant, color and city.

In the recent sales report for February 2024, the company sold 4,000 units of the Honda Elevate. With this figure, the carmaker achieved a total sales figure of 8,681 units last month.

Now, let’s delve into the engine specifications, features, pricing and rivals of the Honda Elevate. This mid-size SUV is equipped with 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine which produces peak power of 121bhp and 145Nm of torque. This car offers two gearbox options to the customer including a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed CVT automatic.

Elevate is built on Honda’s Global Small Car platform. The dimensions of the Honda Elevate are 4312mm in length, 1790mm in width, and 1650mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2650mm and a ground clearance of 220mm.

The Honda Elevate is equipped with numerous advanced features, including LED projector headlamps, single-pane sunroof with pinch guard, Honda sensing ADAS suite, 6-Airbags, 10.25 inch touchscreen, 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, to name a few.

The mid-size SUV line-up is priced between Rs 11.58 lakh and Rs 16.20 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). In the Indian market, the Honda Elevate goes head-to-head with competitors such as the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Toyota Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, and Skoda Kushaq.