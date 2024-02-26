 Ashneer Grover's 'Doglapan' To Be Adapted Into A Movie; Book Sequel 'Doglapan 2.0' Also In Pipeline
Ashneer Grover's 'Doglapan' To Be Adapted Into A Movie; Book Sequel 'Doglapan 2.0' Also In Pipeline

Launched on December 10, 2022, "Doglapan" is Grover's memoir, tracing his journey from a small-town upbringing to a successful entrepreneur in India.

Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Monday, February 26, 2024, 12:54 PM IST
Ashneer Grover and his wife | X

Ashneer Grover, a prominent Indian entrepreneur and renowned business personality, has achieved remarkable success with his book, "Doglapan: The Hard Truth About Life and Start-Ups." As the co-founder and former managing director of BharatPe, a fintech company in India, Grover gained widespread recognition for his candid presence on Shark Tank India.

In a recent post shared on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Grover announced plans plans for 'Doglapan 2.0' and dropped a teaser about an upcoming movie adaptation in the works. This announcement has left his audience eagerly anticipating the exciting developments to come.

In his post, Grover shared, "‘Doglapan’ – the autobiography, continues to achieve impressive numbers even after 15 months. While Doglapan 2.0 promises even more intense and unbelievable stories, we're currently immersed in the exciting development of the movie. Stay tuned!"

He further highlighted the success of 'Doglapan,' stating, "Doglapan: Ashneer Grover’s Autobiography #1: Bestseller Autobiography; 4.6 Star Rating: Across Platforms; 1 Lakh+: English Hard Copies/Audiobooks (On Audible) Sold; 36 Lakh+: Listens of Hindi Audio Book on KuKu FM; Reprint in Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, and Telugu."

So, what is Ashneer Grover’s Book ‘Doglapan’?

Launched on December 10, 2022, "Doglapan" is Grover's memoir, tracing his journey from a small-town upbringing to a successful entrepreneur in India. In the book, Grover shares insights into his early life, growing up as a third-generation Pakistani refugee in a middle-class family in Delhi. After pursuing engineering at IIT Delhi, he spent seven years as an investment banker at Kotak Bank before making his foray into the startup world.

Co-founding BharatPe, a Fintech company, Grover played a pivotal role in its remarkable growth, steering it from almost zero to a USD 2.5 billion valuation before a controversial exit. ‘Doglapan’ covers Grover's entire journey, showcasing his triumphs and challenges, offering readers a candid look into the entrepreneurial landscape and the hurdles he faced.

The book delves into his experiences, from childhood to his time at BharatPe, providing an account of his life marked by the dualities of "Doglapan" seen in both failure and success. It also explores the obstacles faced during BharatPe's establishment and the boardroom drama that eventually led to Grover's departure from the company.

Available in both Kindle and Hardcover formats, 'Doglapan' has received a commendable rating across various platforms. Priced at Rs 187.15 for the Kindle version and Rs 254 for the Hardcover edition on Amazon, the book has resonated positively with readers.

Netizens reactions

As Grovers announced his plans for 'Doglapan 2.0' and the movie adaptation, netizens have taken to various platforms to share their positive sentiments.

