Ashneer Grover: Former BharatPe MD's Net Worth, Investments, Education & Car Collection; Check For More Details

Ashneer Grover, an Indian entrepreneur known for his contributions to the startup sector, served as the former co-founder and managing director (MD) of BharatPe, a prominent fintech company established in 2018 alongside Shashvat Nakrani and Bhavik Koladiya.

Grover played a key role in transforming digital payments and financial services for small and medium-sized businesses. Prior to co-founding BharatPe, Grover worked with prominent firms such as Kotak Investment Bank, PC Jeweller Ltd, Grofers, and American Express. Moreover, his wife, Madhuri Jain Grover, an entrepreneur herself, played a key role at BharatPe, serving as the head of control and overseeing procurement and administrative functions since the company's inception.

As Ashneer Grover resigned from BharatPe, questions arise about his current net worth, assets and financial standing. Let's delve into the details.

Net Worth

According to reports, Ashneer Grover, the former Managing Director of BharatPe, boasts a substantial net worth estimated at USD 108 million, equivalent to approximately Rs 790 crores in Indian currency as of 2023.

His annual salary is reported to be USD 12 million, equivalent to around Rs 100 crores, while his monthly earnings are approximately USD 1 million or Rs 8.2 crores.

According to reports, Ashneer Grover's net worth in 2022 was estimated at USD 95 million, an increase compared to the preceding years. In 2021, his net worth was reported at USD 82 million, followed by USD 73 million in 2020, USD 65 million in 2019, and USD 59 million in 2018.

Investment

Ashneer Grover, a seasoned Angel Investor, played a key role in co-founding the Indian fintech startup BharatPe back in 2018. He was also a Judge in the first season of Shark Tank India. As an active investor, Grover has made investments in various startups across diverse sectors, spanning from fintech and health tech to auto tech.

He invested in Rupifi and YAP in 2020 and has also extended support to ventures like Ribbit and Vinny Pujji's fund. Grover's investment portfolio includes backing startups such as BIRA, Meddo, Nazara, IndiaGold, and several others.

Education

Grover is an alumnus of IIT Delhi, where he earned a B. Tech degree in civil engineering. Additionally, he pursued an MBA from IIM Ahmedabad.

Car Collection

Ashneer Grover's impressive car collection features a Mercedes Benz GLS 350 valued at 88.18 lakhs, an Audi A6 worth Rs 59.84 lakhs, and a Mercedes Maybach S650 sedan with a price tag of Rs 2.5 crores, Porsche caynam, Roys Phantom, as per reports.

Grover BharatPe Resign

On February 28, 2022, Ashneer Grover resigned from his position as Managing Director and stepped down from the board of directors. This move followed the circulation of the agenda for the upcoming Board meeting, which specifically highlighted the submission of the PWC report concerning his conduct and the ensuing considerations for actions based on the findings.