BMW Launches X3 xDrive20d M Sport Shadow Edition in India at Rs 74.90 Lakh

BMW has introduced the X3 xDrive20d M Sport Shadow Edition in India, priced at Rs 74.90 lakh (ex-showroom). This SUV is available in two metallic colors: Brooklyn Grey and Carbon Black. It stands out with a BMW Laser Light featuring blue highlights, an all-black kidney grille, and glossy black tail-pipes for a rugged look. The SUV rides on 19-inch Y-spoke 887 M alloy wheels. Additional features include black window graphics and roof rails. You can purchase the SUV from authorized BMW dealers nationwide or from the official website.

The BMW X3 xDrive20d M Sport Shadow Edition runs on a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine. It has an 8-speed Steptronic sport automatic transmission, generating 190bhp of power and 400Nm of torque. The SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in 7.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 213 km/h. For better driving performance, it includes features like electronically controlled Automatic Differential Brakes/Locks (ADB-X).

The interior of the Shadow Edition offers luxurious features like leather: Vernasca upholstery and electric seats with memory function. It has multifunction sport steering wheel and a three-zone automatic climate control system. Other highlights include roller sunblinds, electroplated controls, six ambient lighting options, and a panoramic glass roof.

The Shadow Edition also boasts a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with BMW Operating System 7.0, offering wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, 3D navigation, and BMW gesture control. For an exceptional audio experience, it features a 464W Harman Kardon Surround Sound system with 16 speakers and individually adjustable equalization. The boot has a capacity of 550 litres, which can be expanded to 1600 litres.

The car's safety features are comprehensive, including six airbags, ABS with brake assist, DSC with DTC, and CBC. BMW’s xDrive all-wheel-drive technology ensures excellent traction and stability on different terrains. For added convenience and security, it comes with Hill Descent Control, Parking Assistant Plus with a 360-degree camera, and Blind Spot Detection, all aimed at ensuring a safe and secure driving experience.