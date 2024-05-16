BMW Launches X3 xDrive20d M Sport Shadow Edition in India at Rs 74.90 Lakh

BMW has introduced the X3 xDrive20d M Sport Shadow Edition in India, priced at Rs 74.90 lakh (ex-showroom). This SUV is available in two metallic colors: Brooklyn Grey and Carbon Black. It stands out with a BMW Laser Light featuring blue highlights, an all-black kidney grille, and glossy black tail-pipes for a rugged look. The SUV rides on 19-inch Y-spoke 887 M alloy wheels. Additional features include black window graphics and roof rails. You can purchase the SUV from authorized BMW dealers nationwide or from the official website.
The BMW X3 xDrive20d M Sport Shadow Edition runs on a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine. It has an 8-speed Steptronic sport automatic transmission, generating 190bhp of power and 400Nm of torque. The SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in 7.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 213 km/h. For better driving performance, it includes features like electronically controlled Automatic Differential Brakes/Locks (ADB-X).
BMW X3 xDrive20d M Sport |
The interior of the Shadow Edition offers luxurious features like leather: Vernasca upholstery and electric seats with memory function. It has multifunction sport steering wheel and a three-zone automatic climate control system. Other highlights include roller sunblinds, electroplated controls, six ambient lighting options, and a panoramic glass roof.
The Shadow Edition also boasts a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with BMW Operating System 7.0, offering wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, 3D navigation, and BMW gesture control. For an exceptional audio experience, it features a 464W Harman Kardon Surround Sound system with 16 speakers and individually adjustable equalization. The boot has a capacity of 550 litres, which can be expanded to 1600 litres.
BMW X3 xDrive20d M Sport |
The car's safety features are comprehensive, including six airbags, ABS with brake assist, DSC with DTC, and CBC. BMW’s xDrive all-wheel-drive technology ensures excellent traction and stability on different terrains. For added convenience and security, it comes with Hill Descent Control, Parking Assistant Plus with a 360-degree camera, and Blind Spot Detection, all aimed at ensuring a safe and secure driving experience.