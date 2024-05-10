 BMW Launches 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition in India
e-Paper Get App
HomeAutomobilesBMW Launches 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition in India

BMW Launches 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition in India

The BMW 330Li Sport Pro Edition runs on a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine, producing 254bhp and 400Nm of torque.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Friday, May 10, 2024, 10:22 AM IST
article-image

BMW has launched the 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Edition in India for Rs 62.6 lakh (ex-showroom). You can now buy it online or offline through authorized channels. The car is made in Chennai. The BMW M Sport Pro Edition comes in four paint options: Mineral White, Skyscraper Grey, Carbon Black, and Portimo Blue. It has cool features like a Harman Kardon Sound System with 16-speakers, three-zone climate control, and a panoramic sunroof.

The BMW 330Li Sport Pro Edition runs on a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine, producing 254bhp and 400Nm of torque. According to the German company, the sedan can accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in 6.2 seconds. It’s equipped with an eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission, paddle shifters on the steering wheel, and cruise control,  with braking capability.

Read Also
BMW Unveils Updated M4 Competition in India, Starting at Rs 1.53 Crore
article-image
BMW 330Li Sport Pro Edition

BMW 330Li Sport Pro Edition |

The BMW Sport Pro Edition brings some sleek changes like darkened headlights, a blacked-out kidney grille, and a shiny black rear diffuser. Inside, you will notice upgrades such as better ambient lighting, M Headliner Anthracite fabric, and LED door sill plates. Other than these cool style tweaks, the M Sport Pro Edition is pretty much like the regular 3 Series Gran Limousine.

Read Also
Luxury Redefined, Performance Amplified: BMW i5 M60 At ₹1.20 Cr
article-image

As of features, it boasts a curved display with a 14.9-inch control screen and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, all powered by the BMW Operating System 8. This setup, known as the BMW Curved Display, is a standout. Plus, it offers a spacious Panorama sunroof, ambient lighting with six adjustable designs, and comfy leather Vernasca upholstered electrically adjustable comfort seats.

The car comes packed with safety features, including six airbags, dynamic stability control, BMW Driving Assistant, Park Assistant Plus, and a Surround View Camera.

Read Also
BMW iX xDrive50 Hits Indian Market: Offers 635km Range At Rs 1.40 Crore
article-image
BMW 330Li Sport Pro Edition

BMW 330Li Sport Pro Edition |

Commenting on the launch, Vikram Pawah, President, of BMW Group India said, 'The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine is a modern masterpiece that uniquely encapsulates attractive sporty proportions, astonishing dynamics, state-of-the-art technology as well as an exceptionally spacious interior. In its M Sport Pro avatar, the car is not just bolder but also offers the best-in-class technology. With its excellent driving capabilities, the new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition stays true to its reputation of being the ultimate sports sedan.'

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BMW Launches 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition in India

BMW Launches 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition in India

Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ Prices Updated: Starting from Rs 1.43 Lakh

Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ Prices Updated: Starting from Rs 1.43 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Launches New Swift in India, Starting at Rs 6.49 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Launches New Swift in India, Starting at Rs 6.49 Lakh

Land Rover Defender Receives Refresh with New Powertrains and Seating Choices

Land Rover Defender Receives Refresh with New Powertrains and Seating Choices

Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG Introduces Enhanced Safety Features, Read More for Detail

Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG Introduces Enhanced Safety Features, Read More for Detail