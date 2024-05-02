 BMW Unveils Updated M4 Competition in India, Starting at Rs 1.53 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBMW Unveils Updated M4 Competition in India, Starting at Rs 1.53 Crore

BMW Unveils Updated M4 Competition in India, Starting at Rs 1.53 Crore

The BMW M4 Competition comes loaded with a range of features to enhance both comfort and performance.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, May 02, 2024, 04:03 PM IST
article-image
BMW M4 Competition |

Marking its arrival in the Indian market after its global debut earlier in January 2024, BMW has officially introduced the refreshed M4 Competition. Priced at Rs 1.53 crore (ex-showroom), the updated high-performance coupe commands a premium of approximately Rs 5 lakh compared to its predecessor.

The refreshed BMW M4 sees some small changes in its appearance. It has new headlights with different daytime running lights (DRLs) and new tail lights with Laser light guides, which were first seen on the M4 CSL. Inside the car, there are only a few small design changes. There's a new steering wheel that's flat at the bottom. The big touchscreen in the middle, which is about 14.9 inches, and the digital display behind the steering wheel, which is about 12.3 inches, now have updated software.

Read Also
Luxury Redefined, Performance Amplified: BMW i5 M60 At ₹1.20 Cr
article-image
BMW M4 Competition

BMW M4 Competition |

Under the hood, there are some tweaks too. The M4 now packs a 3.0-liter twin-turbo in-line engine that pumps out 20bhp more than the previous model. This brings the total power output to 523bhp, while the torque output remains unchanged at 650Nm. Power is transmitted to all four wheels through BMW's M xDrive all-wheel-drive system paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox. Despite the power bump, the acceleration from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour remains unchanged at 3.5 seconds.

Read Also
BMW Introduces i5 M60 xDrive in India: Starting at Rs. 1.19 Crore
article-image

The BMW M4 Competition comes loaded with a range of features to enhance both comfort and performance. Among the included equipment are M adaptive suspension, adaptive LED headlights, 3-zone climate control, M sport seats, active seat ventilation, a sizable 14.9-inch touchscreen, and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

BMW M4 Competition

BMW M4 Competition |

Read Also
BMW iX xDrive50 Hits Indian Market: Offers 635km Range At Rs 1.40 Crore
article-image

Additionally, the vehicle boasts a rear-view camera, a reversing assistant, and a heads-up display for added convenience and safety. For those looking to further personalize their M4, optional extras are available, including 360-degree cameras, BMW Driving Assistant Professional, M carbon ceramic brakes, and carbon bucket seats, allowing buyers to tailor their driving experience to their preferences and requirements.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ITR filing 2024: What Is Form 16 And Form 26AS? Check For More Details Here

ITR filing 2024: What Is Form 16 And Form 26AS? Check For More Details Here

Amazon Great Summer Sale Live: Everything About Offers & Deals On Smart Phones

Amazon Great Summer Sale Live: Everything About Offers & Deals On Smart Phones

Second Boeing Whistleblower, John Dean Dies Due To 'Sudden' Infection: Report

Second Boeing Whistleblower, John Dean Dies Due To 'Sudden' Infection: Report

Ferrari Gets Ready For Miami Grand Prix With A New V12 Supercar

Ferrari Gets Ready For Miami Grand Prix With A New V12 Supercar

BMW Unveils Updated M4 Competition in India, Starting at Rs 1.53 Crore

BMW Unveils Updated M4 Competition in India, Starting at Rs 1.53 Crore