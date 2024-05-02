BMW Unveils Updated M4 Competition in India, Starting at Rs 1.53 Crore

BMW M4 Competition |

Marking its arrival in the Indian market after its global debut earlier in January 2024, BMW has officially introduced the refreshed M4 Competition. Priced at Rs 1.53 crore (ex-showroom), the updated high-performance coupe commands a premium of approximately Rs 5 lakh compared to its predecessor.

The refreshed BMW M4 sees some small changes in its appearance. It has new headlights with different daytime running lights (DRLs) and new tail lights with Laser light guides, which were first seen on the M4 CSL. Inside the car, there are only a few small design changes. There's a new steering wheel that's flat at the bottom. The big touchscreen in the middle, which is about 14.9 inches, and the digital display behind the steering wheel, which is about 12.3 inches, now have updated software.

BMW M4 Competition |

Under the hood, there are some tweaks too. The M4 now packs a 3.0-liter twin-turbo in-line engine that pumps out 20bhp more than the previous model. This brings the total power output to 523bhp, while the torque output remains unchanged at 650Nm. Power is transmitted to all four wheels through BMW's M xDrive all-wheel-drive system paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox. Despite the power bump, the acceleration from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour remains unchanged at 3.5 seconds.

The BMW M4 Competition comes loaded with a range of features to enhance both comfort and performance. Among the included equipment are M adaptive suspension, adaptive LED headlights, 3-zone climate control, M sport seats, active seat ventilation, a sizable 14.9-inch touchscreen, and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

BMW M4 Competition |

Additionally, the vehicle boasts a rear-view camera, a reversing assistant, and a heads-up display for added convenience and safety. For those looking to further personalize their M4, optional extras are available, including 360-degree cameras, BMW Driving Assistant Professional, M carbon ceramic brakes, and carbon bucket seats, allowing buyers to tailor their driving experience to their preferences and requirements.