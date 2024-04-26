Luxury Redefined, Performance Amplified: BMW i5 M60 At ₹1.20 Cr

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | April 26, 2024
BMW has launched i5 M60 in India at Rs 1,19,50,000 (ex-showroom).
It is equipped with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, smartphone connectivity, navigation, and a Bowers & Wilkins audio system.
In the exterior, it include features like an illuminated BMW kidney grille, adaptive LED headlights with cornering light and glare-free high beam assist, and a simplified, contemporary four-eye face design.
It is available in alpine white (non-metallic) and various metallic paintworks and also the custom options include frozen portimao blue, frozen deep grey, frozen pure grey, and tansanite blue.
The interior feature include leather-wrapped steering wheel, heated seats, carbon fiber trim, Alcantara or Venganza upholstery options, panoramic sunroof, four-zone temperature control, 360-degree camera, and a 14.9-inch infotainment system with gaming and video functions.
About the design, it is modern, sleek, with defined curves and surfaces.
It gives a warranty of two years unlimited km, extendable. Battery: 8 years/160,000 km.
