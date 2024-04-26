The Pocket Friendly Battle: Realme C65 5G

By: Juviraj Anchil | April 26, 2024
The Realme C65 5G phone comes with a 6.67 HD+ 120Hz display.
The device runs on the current version of Android, Android 14-based One UI 5.0.
The phone has a 50MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie camera.
The Chinese brand's phone comes is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity chipset.
In addition, the phone has 5000 mAh battery and is dust and water resistance.
POCO M6 Pro 5G and Moto G24 Power are some of the phone's rivals.
The realme C65 5G starts at the price of Rs 11,499.
