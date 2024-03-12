The 5G Fever: Samsung Launches Galaxy A55 5G

By: Juviraj Anchil | March 12, 2024
The phone is equipped with 6.6-inch AMOLED screens, boasting a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.
With 1,000 nits of peak brightness, the screen has Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection.
A phone for the audiophile, with 83 hrs of playtime, comes with a 5000mAh battery.
The phone comes with a 50 MP primary camera and 32 MP front camera.
The phone comes with an 8 GB RAM and runs on Android 14.
POCO X6 Pro and iQOO Neo 9 Pro are some of the other phones in the segment.
The price is yet to be revealed, the Galaxy A55 5G is estimated to be around Rs 43,200.
