BMW iX xDrive50 Hits Indian Market: Offers 635km Range At Rs 1.40 Crore

BMW India has introduced a more powerful version of its iX electric SUV, known as the xDrive 50. Priced at Rs 1.40 crore, it surpasses its counterpart, the BMW iX xDrive 40, which sells for Rs. 1.21 crore (ex-showoom). BMW iX xDrive50 offers extended range, enhanced performance, and several additional features.

Bookings for the BMW iX xDrive50 are now open at all authorized dealerships. The BMW iX SUV, the first electric vehicle form the German brand, debuted in India in 2021. Initially, available only in the xDrive40 version, the new BMW iX xDrive50 model has been added to cater the preferences of car enthusiasts. Let’s delve into what the latest version has to offer.

When it comes to looks, the BMW iX xDrive50 resembles the iX xDrive40 quite closely. The distinctive BMW kidney grille, slim LED headlights with twin-bar LED daytime running lights, and bumper design all stay the same. However, you can spot the difference from the side, where the larger 22-inch wheels mark this as the more powerful version of the electric SUV.At the back, the design remains unchanged, except for the addition of the XDrive50 logo.

Inside, the new variant of the BMW iX xDrive50 is also quite similar to the xDrive40. It features a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 14.9-inch touchscreen, and crystal switches on the center console and doors, among other details. Car has other features such as advanced driver assistance systems, ventilated front seats, power-adjustable front seats with massage functions, the Harman Kardon Sound system, and a four-zone climate control. However, what sets the iX xDrive50 apart from its counterpart is its adjustable air suspension system, capable of self-leveling and raising the suspension as needed.

The iX xDrive50 sets itself apart from the iX xDrive40 mainly in terms of power and performance. While the iX xDrive40 has a 76.6kWh battery and a range of 425 kilometers, the new model boasts a longer WLTP-certified range of 635 kilometers, thanks to its larger 111.5kWh battery pack. With a dual-motor all-wheel drive system, the new model delivers a combined output of 516bhp and 765Nm of torque, surpassing its sibling by 194bhp and 135Nm respectively. Despite maintaining a maximum speed of 200km/h, the acceleration from zero to 100km/h is achieved in just 4.6 seconds.