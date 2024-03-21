A Blend Of Elegance: BMW's 620d M Sport Signature With Advanced Features

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | March 21, 2024

BMW launched the 620d M Sport Signature priced at Rs 78.90 lakh (ex-showroom), featuring signature design elements like the kidney grille and BMW Laserlight.

Key features include a coupe-like roofline, pillarless doors with soft-close function, and LED tail lights.

Interior highlights comprise Comfort Seats with memory function, panoramic sunroof, 4-zone automatic climate control, and a premium Harman Kardon sound system.

Entertainment options include a rear-seat package with dual 10.25-inch touchscreen monitors, Blu-ray player, and screen mirroring.

Advanced technology includes a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment system.

Powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine delivering 188 BHP and 400 Nm torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

The engine is coupled with an 8-speed automatic transmission and offers Comfort, Comfort+, Sport, Eco Pro, and Adaptive drive modes.

Thanks For Reading!

Force On Wheels: 2024 Triumph Rocket 3 Storm R
Find out More