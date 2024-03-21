Force On Wheels: 2024 Triumph Rocket 3 Storm R

By: Juviraj Anchil | March 21, 2024
Triumph Rocket 3 Storm R comes in Carnival Red, Satin Pacific Blue, and Sapphire Black.
The overall power output has been increased to 180bhp.
The displacement remains unchanged at 2,485cc with three cylinders.
Weighing 304 Kg, the bike can notch up the top speed of 220 Kmph.
The motorcycle is equipped with a keyless ignition system and four riding modes.
The Ducati Diavel 1260 is another beast on two wheels.
Triumph Rocket 3 Storm R is pegged at the starting price of Rs. 21.99 lakh.
