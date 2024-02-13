2024 Triumph Scrambler 1200 X Is Here At ₹11.83 Lakh

By: Juviraj Anchil | February 13, 2024
Triumph has exclusively listed the Scrambler 120, which should be the only model of the company in India.
The Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC now offers increased accessibility with a 820 mm seat height, which can be further lowered to 795 mm with an optional low seat height configuration.
The 1200 X model retains the same powerful 1,200 cc parallel-twin engine, now enhanced with a new 50 mm throttle body (up from 45 mm) and revised exhaust headers.
The 310 mm diameter brake discs on the 1200 X are slightly smaller compared to the 320 mm discs found on the earlier 1200 XC model. Additionally, the braking system now features axially-mounted Nissin calipers, replacing the radial-mount Brembo M50s used in the previous model.
The electronics suite features a cornering traction control and five riding modes – Road, Rain, Sport, Off-Road and Rider Configurable.
Ducati's Scrambler 800 and Italian motor company Fantic's Caballero are some other speed machines in the segment.
The beast on two wheels, that is the Scrambler 1200 X will be available at the starting price of at Rs. 11.83 Lakh in India.
