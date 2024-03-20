BMW Introduces 620d M Sport Signature In India, Priced At Rs 78.90 Lakh

BMW 620d M Sport Signature |

BMW has introduced the 620d M Sport Signature in India for a starting price of Rs 78.80 lakh (ex-showroom). This luxury car used to be available only in petrol, but now it is also got a diesel engine option. Customers can already book it at any authorised BMW dealership across the country.

Company is assembling the BMW 620d M Sport Signature in Chennai plant and it comes in four cool colors: Tanzanite Blue, Mineral White, Carbon Black, and Skyscraper Grey. Inside the car, it’s got two big 12.3 inch screens. One of them is a touchscreen for the infotainment system, which is powered by the BMW Live Cockpit Professional. The other one is a digital instrument cluster. The infotainment system runs on BMW Operating System 7.0 and it works with both wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Plus, it’s got a banging audio system with 16-speakers by Harmon Kardon.

BMW 620d M Sport Signature flaunts kidney shaped grille, super bright BMW laser headlights, LED tail-lights and shiny chrome-plated exhaust pipes. Inside, the car is wrapped in ‘Dakota’ leather with cool black piping and fancy stitching.

Read Also Volvo XC40 Recharge: New Variant Bookings Now Available In India

The BMW 620d M Sport Signature runs on a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine. It can produce up to 188bhp of power and a maximum torque of 400Nm. This car comes with an 8-speed automatic transmission from ZF. When it comes to speed, it takes around 7.9 seconds to go from 0 to 100 km/h. Plus, it is quiet fuel-efficient, giving you about 18.65 km per litre of mileage.

For safety, the 620d has a bunch of features like Electronic Differential Lock Control (EDLC), Dynamic Traction Control, and 6-Airbags. It also includes ABS, Braking Assist, and Cornering Brake Control.

In terms of other features, it is got paddle shifters, a fancy BMW key with a display, and a panoramic sunroof. Plus, there is a smartphone holder built right into the centre console, wireless charging, remote control parking, and a rear view camera with park assist.