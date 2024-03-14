Kirron Kher, 71, Buys Swanky New Mercedes Car Worth ₹1.65 Crore

Veteran Bollywood actress and BJP MP Kirron Kher purchased a brand new luxury car in Mumbai on Thursday morning. Reportedly, she shelled out more than a crore for her new car, and was all smiles as she signed the deal and took it home.

The official Instagram handle of the car showroom in Mumbai shared a picture of Kirron with her brand new set of wheels. In the photo, the actress can be seen wearing a black hoodie with leggings and matching boots, and she posed along with the dealer in front of her new car.

Kirron got herself a swanky new Mercedes GLS which is reportedly priced at a whopping Rs 1.65 crore.

The actress, who is quite active on her social media handles, is yet to share her photos with her new car.

At present, Kirron has her hands full as she is busy with the campaigning for BJP ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The Chandigarh MP has been jetting across cities and interacting with people before the campaigning comes to an end.

On the film and television front, she has been one of the judges on the reality show, India's Got Talent for several years now. She had last appeared in the 2014 film Khoobsurat, post which she has been focusing primarily on her political career.