Kirron Kher Has THIS To Say About India’s Got Talent 10, 'It has The Power To Transform Lives'

Kirron Kher |

Kirron Kher is reprising her role as a judge for the 10th consecutive season of India’s Got Talent. The actress/politician’s unerring eye for talent has introduced the country to some of the best entertainers over the years. With her infectious energy, unwavering support for gifted persons, and invaluable expertise, Kirron will be instrumental in scouting performers that will be worthy of winning the coveted title.

Speaking about her return to the judges’ panel exclusively to The Free Press Journal, Kirron expresses her excitement, and says, “It’s a proud moment for me as India’s Got Talent steps into its 10th season. Over the years, the show has evolved not only to become a national platform that defines talent in its true form but also has put India’s talent on the global map.”

She adds, “In my time as a judge on this show, I have been privileged to witness the real, and aspirational India through the ‘hunar’ this platform has to offer. I’m delighted to have had the opportunity to associate with the show for all 10 seasons to date. My heart fills with joy to see all the talent that the show has given birth to, and how they have made it big in their respective spheres.”

Kirron is all praise about how the reality show has changed the lives of its contestants. “India’s Got Talent has the power to transform lives, not just for the winners but for all the participants who dare to dream. It’s a privilege to be a part of this journey once more, to contribute to the dreams and aspirations of our nation’s hidden gems, and to celebrate their remarkable skills.”

She concludes, “With ‘Vijay Vishva Hunar Hamara’ as the theme this year, we are looking forward to welcoming extraordinary talent that will be India’s answer to the world.”

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)