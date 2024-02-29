The X Factor: BMW's X2 2024 Months Away From Launch

By: Juviraj Anchil | February 29, 2024
The X2, takes design inspiration from its elder sibling, the X6, as well as the relatively newer X4 SUV.
The X2 features state-of-the-art LED front headlights and taillights, along with daytime driving illumination and position lights.
Internally, the X2 operates on the BMW Operating System 9, featuring a curved display for an enhanced user experience.
With a 241 HP engine, this vehicle can go from 0-96 KPH in 6.2 seconds.
BMW boasts of its Digital Premium service, that offers access to a wide range of entertainment options including music, audiobooks, podcasts, and news updates.
Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class and Audi Q3 are some of other cars in the segment.
The X2 2024 is slated to be launched in October 2024, at an estimated price tag of around Rs 45 Lakh.
