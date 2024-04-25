BMW Introduces i5 M60 xDrive in India: Starting at Rs. 1.19 Crore

BMW i5 M60 |

BMW just launched the powerful i5 M60 xDrive in India, priced at Rs 1.19 crore (ex-showroom). Revealed globally last year, the i5 is an electric version of the new BMW 5 Series, with the M60 model being the strongest. This electric car joins BMW India’s growing collection of electric vehicles, which already includes the i4 and i7 sedans, plus the iX1 and iX SUVs.

The BMW i5 M60 has all-wheel drive, with an electric motor on each axle. It puts out a total of 593 bhp and 820 Nm of torque. According to BMW, it can go from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.8 seconds and has a top speed of 230 kmph. The car is powered by an 83.9 kWh battery pack, giving it a claimed range of up to 516 km on a single charge. BMW includes an 11 kW wall box charger with every i5 M60, and buyers can also opt for a more powerful 22 kW unit. Additionally, the sedan supports up to 205 kW DC fast charging.

The BMW i5 is the initial version of the new 5 Series to arrive in India, and its design closely resembles that of the upcoming petrol model. However, the i5 does have unique features like blue halos around the BMW logos and a closed-off grille. As an M-performance model, the i5 M60 has a distinct grille design and sporty additions including a rear diffuser, 20-inch alloy wheels, and sport seats inside the cabin.

In terms of features, the i5 M60 offers a range of amenities including four-zone climate control, front seat ventilation, a panoramic glass roof, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 14.9-inch touchscreen. It also boasts a powerful 655-watt 17-speaker Bowers and Wilkins sound system, adaptive suspension, adaptive LED headlights, and 360-degree cameras. Customers can opt for additional tech like adaptive M suspension, comfortable front seats, and a parking assistant professional that allows for smartphone-controlled parking.

When it comes to competition, the i5 finds itself in a unique position without any direct rivals in its price range. While the Audi e-tron and Mercedes EQS are positioned in a higher segment, the BMW i5 competes with models like Audi Q8 e-tron and Jaguar I-Pace.