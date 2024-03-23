Next-Gen Electric SUV Teaser: BMW Unveils Vision Neue Klasse X

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | March 23, 2024

BMW has revealed its latest concept car, the Vision Neue Klasse X SUV, providing a glimpse into the future of the brand's electric vehicles (EVs) , and previewing the next-gen iX3.

Design highlights include LED-accented kidney grille, inspired by the original 1960s Neue Klasse sedans and coupes, with LED lighting creating a distinctive appearance.

Utilises recycled mono-materials for exterior parts and utilising plant-and-mineral-based, petroleum-free materials in the interior. Additionally, recycled marine plastics are used in selected components.

The concept's interior boasts a large central touchscreen, BMW Panoramic Vision projecting info on the windscreen, and haptic controls on the steering wheel.

Efficient Performance, up to 25 per cent increased efficiency and 30 per cent greater range with new eDrive system and faster charging capabilities.

Equipped with four high-performance computers for dynamic driving modes and semi-autonomous features.

The first production model of the Vision Neue Klasse X will debut next year, produced at BMW's Debrecen plant in Hungary. Pricing and the vehicle's official name are yet to be announced.

