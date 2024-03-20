Storm Of Mercedes: The Brand New AMG GT43 Coupe

By: Juviraj Anchil | March 20, 2024
The new Mercedes AMG GT 43 Coupe comes equipped with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine.
The engine produces 416 horsepower and 500 Newton-meters of torque.
The engine also features a 48-volt hybrid system.
It takes 4.5 seconds to reach 60 mph.
The GT43 coupe unlike the GT43 comes with a rear-wheel drive.
In an all-German affair, the GT43 Coupe will take on the Porsche 911.
The Mercedes AMG GT43 Coupe starts at the price of USD 92,500 or Rs 76,92,653 (appx).
Thanks For Reading!