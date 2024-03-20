Storm Of Mercedes: The Brand New AMG GT43 Coupe

By: Juviraj Anchil | March 20, 2024

The new Mercedes AMG GT 43 Coupe comes equipped with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine.

The engine produces 416 horsepower and 500 Newton-meters of torque.

The engine also features a 48-volt hybrid system.

It takes 4.5 seconds to reach 60 mph.

The GT43 coupe unlike the GT43 comes with a rear-wheel drive.

In an all-German affair, the GT43 Coupe will take on the Porsche 911.

The Mercedes AMG GT43 Coupe starts at the price of USD 92,500 or Rs 76,92,653 (appx).

Thanks For Reading!

Through Dust And Dirt: Mahindra Brings The New Thar 'Earth Edition'
Find out More