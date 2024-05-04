'...Karma Has A Way Of Biting Back': Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath On Unsolicited Calls; Reminds Call Center Days

Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath; Reminds Call Center Days |

Zerodha Co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath recently shared a post on his social media platform X, formerly Twitter, reflecting on the irony of karma as he found himself inundated with the 'unsolicited calls' from the telemarketing companies, showing his phone practically 'unusable'.

Kamath in his X post wrote, "My phone has become unusable due to telemarketing and is always silent. Guess what goes around comes around."

"I spent four years at a call center, making unsolicited calls to people in the US. I guess Karma has a way of biting back," he added.

He also shared some of his old photo with the post.

Kamath started trading in the late 1990s with a little money in hand and did other jobs like working in call centers and so.

In the early 2000s, the dotcom bubble burst and he had to work in a call center making calls all day. After that he later got into a trading stocks and later with his brother Nikhil, he started a company called Kamath Associates where they managed money for other people. Then, later in 2010, the launched Zerodha, the brokerage firm.

Netizens Reaction

To Kamath's post, many of the netizens reacted by commending it with various responses and reactions.

"9/10 calls are spam and selling unwanted stuff. Voice calls will be dead and data only will win . matter of time," an X user name Shai responded.

Another user added, "Only here to say I dig the 90s fashion."

"Surprisingly, the concept of DND does not work. More than tele marketing, now-a-days NGOs also calls incessantly," added a third user.

