Illusions And Intrigue: Avantika Malhotra's SS24

New Delhi (India), May 4: Avantika Malhotra, a New York-based fashion designer, embarks on a new creative journey with her Spring/Summer 2024 collection. This departure from her usual style embraces a more ready-to-wear direction. Sharing her inspiration, Malhotra reveals, "While designing this, I was contemplating distortions, illusions, intrigue, and curiosity—the beauty found within the unknown."

Her work investigates the relationship between self and world; inviting viewers to connect with the intangible emotions that govern us. From the intersection of two rich cultures, born in Mumbai and raised in Hong Kong, her work embodies a merging of diverse influences and design sensibilities.

While venturing into ready-to-wear territory, Avantika Malhotra's SS24 collection has garnered significant recognition within the fashion industry. It earned two Muse Design Awards in the highly competitive categories of Runway Collections and Prêt-à-Porter and an International Design Award in Prêt-à-Porter. Industry professionals evaluated entries on criteria such as creativity, originality, innovation, quality, and overall impression. These accolades underscore Malhotra's collection's exceptional craftsmanship and design.

Malhotra balanced traditional and contemporary elements with fluidity. Flowing, sheer fabrics cascade gracefully, offering a glimpse of skin beneath layers of artful drapery. The collection breathes modernity and sophistication by employing a balance of lightweight and structured materials. A dynamic colour palette of blues, purples, and bright yellows enriches the collection, invoking a feeling of energy and movement. Garments feature a harmonious blend of geometrics, ombré effects, and colour blocking.

Avantika Malhotra's collection draws from the intangible qualities of water reflections—the play of light, the undulating ripples, and the elusive nature of distorted images. This unique inspiration invites viewers to embrace the allure of the unknown, sparking a sense of intrigue and curiosity. As Malhotra explains, "I wanted to capture the intrigue and curiosity, the beauty found within the unknown. Blurring the lines between what is real and what is merely a reflection allowed me to transcend reality and create a realm where possibilities become boundless." This sense of wonder is a key theme of the collection.

Reflecting on the showcase of her collection at New York Fashion Week, Malhotra remarks, "To present a collection entirely made in New York City's Garment District was truly special. The energy of the audience, models, and backstage teams added to the excitement of the event. Being able to receive real-time, in-person responses and reactions to what we were presenting was invaluable."

Indeed, illusions play a central role in the collection, challenging the limitations of perception: what is and what isn’t. Malhotra reiterates that “reality is not fixed; it is malleable and subject to our interpretation”. As we reflect on Avantika Malhotra’s SS24 collection, it's evident that with each collection, she pushes the boundaries of clothing’s function, inviting us to not just wear the garments but also to explore the realms of possibility and reimagine the world around us.