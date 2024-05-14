Born To Lead: BMW M 1000 XR Launched In India

By: Juviraj Anchil | May 14, 2024
The BMW M 1000 XR, according to the German company is one of the most powerful crossover bike that there is.
The four cylinder engine can give a top performance of 201 hp, at 14,600 rpm.
The power transmission is oriented in Claw-shifted 6-speed gearbox.
The vehicle can scale the top speed of 275 kmph, with a 0 to 200 accelaration in 7.2 seconds.
The super-luxury bike also comes with a TFT display with M start-up animation.
The Kawasaki Ninja H2 and Ducati Panigale V4 are some of the bikes competitiors.
The BMW M 1000 XR is estimated to be priced at Rs 45 Lakh.
Thanks For Reading!