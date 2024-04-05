Honda Elevate Prices Surge by up to Rs 40,000 in India

Honda Elevate | File

Less than 7 months after its launch in India, the Honda Elevate has increased its prices for the second time. The price hike ranges from Rs 23,000 to Rs 40,000. Now, the starting price for this midsize SUV is Rs 11.91 lakh, which is about Rs 33,000 higher than before. Similarly, the top-spec ZX CVT, previously priced at Rs 16.20 lakh, is now Rs 16.43 lakh (ex-showroom).

The price increase accompanies the introduction of new safety features, including three-point seat belts with an Emergency Locking Refractor, 6-airbags, and seat belt reminders for all occupants, all of which are now standard. Additionally, standard features available with the Honda Elevate including a 7.0-inch TFT display, adjustable head restraints for all occupants, and sun visors with vanity mirrors for the driver and co-passenger.

In other news, Honda Cars India is doubling down on safety by introducing upgraded safety features across its lineup, which includes the Elevate, City, City e:HEV, and Amaze models. As part of these enhancements, the well-loved Honda Elevate and Honda City will now boast standard features like six airbags, 3-point Emergency Locking Retractor (ELR) seatbelts, and seatbelt reminders for all occupants. Furthermore, the Honda Amaze will also see safety upgrades with the addition of seatbelt reminders for all five occupants.

The Honda Elevate was unveiled globally in September last year, marking its debut. It was first introduced in the Indian market. The Elevate comes with a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine that produces 119bhp and 145Nm of torque. You can choose between 6-speed manual or a 7-speed CVT. In the past, the carmaker has sold over 3,000 units of the Honda Elevate.

In its segment, the Honda Elevate goes up against the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, MG Astor and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.