French Finesse In Electric: New Peugeot e-3008

By: Juviraj Anchil | May 19, 2024
The new Peugeot e-3008 is entirely rejuvenated with new features to take on competitors.
The French carmakers have reivnted the body, platform, suspension, screen system and the battery.
The Paris-based maker's vehicle is equipped to give a Front Wheel and All Wheel Drive.
The 73kWh battery gives a range of around 524.646 km.
The interior is smooth with a display with mind-boggling dimesions, the screen is 21-inch big.
The 3008 will take on the Tesla Model Y, Volkswagen ID.4 and Hyundai Kona.
The Peugeot e-3008 is estimated to be around Rs 48 lakh.
