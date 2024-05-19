French Finesse In Electric: New Peugeot e-3008

By: Juviraj Anchil | May 19, 2024

The new Peugeot e-3008 is entirely rejuvenated with new features to take on competitors.

The French carmakers have reivnted the body, platform, suspension, screen system and the battery.

The Paris-based maker's vehicle is equipped to give a Front Wheel and All Wheel Drive.

The 73kWh battery gives a range of around 524.646 km.

The interior is smooth with a display with mind-boggling dimesions, the screen is 21-inch big.

The 3008 will take on the Tesla Model Y, Volkswagen ID.4 and Hyundai Kona.

The Peugeot e-3008 is estimated to be around Rs 48 lakh.

