Honda City And Elevate Models Now Equipped With Upgraded Safety Features!

Honda Elevate

Honda Cars India is reinforcing its commitment to safety by introducing upgraded safety features across its line-up, which includes the Elevate, City, City e:HEV, and Amaze models. Among these enhancements, the popular Honda Elevate and Honda City will now come standard with six airbags, 3-point Emergency Locking Retractor (ELR) seatbelts, and seatbelt reminders for all occupants. Additionally, the Honda Amaze will see safety improvements with the inclusion of seatbelt reminders for all five occupants.

Speaking on the enhanced safety package, Honda Cars India President & CEO Takuya Tsumura, Said, “Honda demonstrates its unwavering commitment to safety of our customers through a comprehensive suite of active and passive safety features, prioritising protection for drivers, passengers, and fellow road users alike. Aligned with our global target for ‘zero traffic collision fatalities involving Honda vehicle’s and approach of ‘Safety For Everyone’, we are making 6 airbags as standard offering across Elevate and City.

Honda Amaze

Take a closer look at the updated features within each model and its corresponding grades.

Honda Elevate:

- 6 Airbags as standard application across all grades (newly introduced in SV, V and VX).

- 3-point emergency locking retractor seatbelts along with adjustable head restraints for all 5 seats standard across grades (newly introduced rear centre 3-point seatbelt & head restraint in all grades).

- Seat Belt Reminder for all 5 seats standard across grades (newly introduced rear seat belt reminder in all grades).

- Driver & Assistant Sunvisor Vanity Mirror with Lid standard across grades (newly introduced in SV, V, VX).

- Digital Analogue Integrated Meter with 17.7cm (7inch) HD Full Colour TFT MID standard across grades (newly introduced in SV, V).

- Enhancement of Front AC Vents Knob & Fan / Temperature Control Knob with Silver Paint in V, VX and ZX.

Honda City

Honda City:

- 6 Airbags as standard application across grades (newly introduced in SV and V).

- Seat Belt Reminder for all 5 seats standard across grades (newly introduced rear seat belt reminder in all grades).

- 10.6 cm (4.2 inch) Color TFT Meter Display newly introduced in SV grade.

- 8 speaker premium surround sound system newly introduced in VX grade.

- Rear Sunshade newly introduced in VX grade.

Honda Amaze:

- Seat Belt Reminder for all 5 seats standard across grades (newly introduced rear seat belt reminder in all grades).