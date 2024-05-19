Funding Festival: Over ₹1,990 Crore Raised By 26 Indian Startups Last Week

File

More than USD 239 million or around Rs 19,904,274,790 was raised by 26 Indian startups in funding last week, which includes nine growth-stage deals and 15 early-stage deals.

Annapurna Finance Bags USD 72 million

Two early-stage startups did not disclose the amount raised, reports Entrackr. In the week of May 6-11, around 24 early and growth-stage startups collectively raised nearly USD 320 million in funding. Among the growth-stage deals, seven startups secured around USD 207.2 million in funding last week.

Microfinance firm Annapurna Finance secured the highest funding of USD 72 million.

This was followed by battery tech startup Battery Smart, Propelld, which provides education loans to borrowers via online channels, and ambulance service provider Red.

15 Early Stage Startups Secure USD 32.5 Million

Health and manufactures drones for applications in agriculture, defence, and enterprise sectors Dhaksha, which raised USD 45 million, USD 25 million, USD 20 million, and USD 18 million, respectively. Moreover, 15 early-stage startups secured funding worth USD 32.5 million last week.

Domestic aggregator providing end-to-end cold-chain solutions Celcius Logistics topped the list, followed by mobility and energy solutions startup Matel, authentication and access management platform OTPless, marketing SaaS (software-as-a-service) platform Highperformr.ai, and sports tech company Stupa Sports.

The list of early-stage startups also includes -- Duro Green and Trezi, which kept the funding amount undisclosed. City-wise, Bengaluru-based startups led with nine deals, followed by Delhi-NCR, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Bhubaneswar, among others.