Vivo Displaces Samsung As Top Phone Brand; Despite Global Slowdown, Apple Grows 19% In Indian Market...

Smartphones have become an inextricable part of human existence over the past decade or so. Its prominence and presence have only grown over the past few years. According to the world tracker data from the International Data Corporation, the country shipped 34 million units of smartphones in just the first quarter of 2024, with an 11.5 per cent year-on-year growth.

Vivo Tops The Phone Charts

Some of the salient details from this data set include the fact that Vivo has overtaken the Korean tech-giant, Samsung. Apple, which lost the position of the top phone maker with its coveted iPhones, lost the top spot to Samsung globally, has only improved its performance in India, indicating the growth potential for the phones in the most populous nation in the world.

When we take an overview of the major segments, the entry-level segment (phones worth Rs 8,500) saw a decline, where the YoY growth dropped from 20 per cent last year to 15 per cent. All this while the budget (phones worth Rs 13,000) and super-premium (phones worth Rs 67,000 and above) segments grew.

Interestingly, the growth of premium (phones worth Rs 42,000) observed a decline in growth. The mass budget segment grew by 48 per cent, it also makes up 53 per cent of the overall market.

The super-premium segment saw a 44 per cent surge; this segment is dominated by iPhones, with over a 69 per cent share of the segment. | Photo credit: Mahesh Kumar A.

Apple Dominates Super Premium Market

The super-premium segment saw a 44 per cent surge; this segment is dominated by iPhones, with over a 69 per cent share of the segment.

The budget segment is dominated by the Chinese phone makers Vivo, Xiaomi, and Samsung.

The average selling price, or ASP, for the market has reached USD 263 or about Rs 21,907.

The market, despite its focus on divesting from a certain Chinese dependence, is largely dominated by top Chinese phone manufacturers, including Vivo, Xiaomi, and Poco. Followed by the Korean Samsung. Apple, despite its woes inside and outside the market, is finding its feet in the vast Indian market. Vivo holds 16.2 per cent of the market, its it is followed by Samsung, with 15.6 per cent. It is followed by Xiaomi with 12.8 per cent. Apple stands sixth with 7.3 per cent of the market share.