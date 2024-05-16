Park+ and HDFC Bank Join Forces to Simplify Car Loan Process

Park+, an auto-tech app, has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer a simplified car loan experience for its users. This collaboration provides attractive car loan offers and instant digital disbursal within 30 minutes for eligible borrowers. Through this partnership, over 1.5 crore Park+ users will have the opportunity to purchase the cars of their choice, according to the company.

Commenting on the partnership, Amit Lakhotia, Founder & CEO, Park+, said, “At Park+ our main objective is to bring delight back to car ownership. As part of this endeavour, we have partnered with HDFC Bank to unlock a simplified car loan experience for our users. We today host the largest community of car owners (1.5 cr car owners) on our app and wanted to enhance their potential/existing car ownership experience by making car loans simpler, easier, and affordable. Our robust relationship with HDFC Bank will allow us to unlock attractive car loan offers and immediate digital disbursal, all at one place on the Park+ App. We will continue to invest our energies in enhancing the car ownership experience for car owners, throughout the life cycle of their car and look forward to partnering with other external stakeholders to support us in this endeavour."

Mr Akhilesh Kumar Roy, Business Head – Auto Loans at HDFC Bank, said, “ The Bank is committed to connecting with customers at a touch point of their choice. In this case Park + customers can access HDFC Bank’s Xpress Car Loans. Through this money is credited to the account of the dealer in about 30 minutes. Since its launch about two years back, this mode of availing car finance has emerged as the fastest growing one in the Bank.”