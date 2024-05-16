Mahindra XUV 3OO Achieves 50,000 Bookings in Just 60 Minutes in India

Mahindra XUV 3XO |

The Mahindra XUV 3X0 (previously XUV300) has taken the Indian market by storm, receiving over 50,000 orders within just 60 minutes of bookings opening on May 15 at 10 a.m. Impressively, 27,000 of those reservations came in the first 10 minutes. With a booking fee of Rs 21,000, deliveries are expected to start on May 26. Mahindra has already produced over 10,000 units, with a monthly production limit of 9,000 units.

Mahindra recently launched the updated XUV300, now named the XUV 3XO, in India. The SUV is priced between Rs 7.49 lakh and Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The Mahindra XUV 3XO comes in nine different variants: MX1, MX2, MX2 Pro, MX3, MX3 Pro, AX5, AX5 Luxury, AX7, and AX7 Luxury. Buyers can pick from eight colors: Citrine Yellow, Deep Forest, Dune Beige, Everest White, Galaxy Grey, Nebula Blue, Stealth Black and Tango Red.

The front of the Mahindra XUV 3XO looks very different from the old XUV300. It has new LED projector headlights and reshaped LED daytime running lights. The grille and front bumper are also redesigned. From the side, it still looks a bit like the XUV300. At the back, there are C-shaped LED tail lights connected by a full-width LED light bar, giving it a modern look.

Inside, the Mahindra XUV 3XO is also very different from the XUV300. People didn't like the XUV300’s interior much, but Mahindra has improved it. Now, it looks a lot like the all-electric XUV400 Pro. The main part of the dashboard has a large 10.25-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system. Next to it, there's another 10.25-inch screen that shows all the important information. The storage space in the back has also increased from 257 liters to 295 litres.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO still has the same engine options before. There are two petrol engines and one diesel engine to choose from. The base model has a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that gives 110bhp and 200Nm of torque. For more power, there is the 1.2-litre mStalllion T-GDi petrol engine that produces almost 130bhp and 230Nm of torque. The diesel model has a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine that makes 115bhp and 300Nm of torque.