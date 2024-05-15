Mahindra XUV 3XO Bookings Now Open in India, Deliveries Begin May 26

Mahindra XUV 3XO |

Mahindra recently launched the updated XUV300, now named the XUV 3XO, in India. The SUV is priced between Rs 7.49 lakh and Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes with new features and refreshed exterior, but the mechanicals remain the same as the XUV300. The car is now available at dealership across the country. Bookings are open for a token amount of Rs 21,000, and customers can reserve it through Mahindra’s official website or at their nearest dealership. Deliveries will begin on May 26.

The front of the Mahindra XUV 3XO looks very different from the old XUV300. It has new LED projector headlights and reshaped LED daytime running lights. The grille and front bumper are also redesigned. From the side, it still looks a bit like the XUV300. At the back, there are C-shaped LED tail lights connected by a full-width LED light bar, giving it a modern look.

Inside, the Mahindra XUV 3XO is also very different from the XUV300. People didn't like the XUV300’s interior much, but Mahindra has improved it. Now, it looks a lot like the all-electric XUV400 Pro. The main part of the dashboard has a large 10.25-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system. Next to it, there's another 10.25-inch screen that shows all the important information. The storage space in the back has also increased from 257 liters to 295 litres.

The top model of the XUV 3XO has more safety features now. It includes 360-degree cameras and Level 2 ADAS features like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and blind spot monitoring. It also has six airbags, disc brakes on all four wheels, three-point seatbelts, seatbelt reminders, hill descent control, hill hold control, vehicle dynamics control, and traction control.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO still has the same engine options before. There are two petrol engines and one diesel engine to choose from. The base model has a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that gives 110bhp and 200Nm of torque. For more power, there is the 1.2-litre mStalllion T-GDi petrol engine that produces almost 130bhp and 230Nm of torque. The diesel model has a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine that makes 115bhp and 300Nm of torque.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO also offers three driving Zip, Zap, Zoom. All three engine come with a manual transmission. Only the petrol engines have an automatic option with a six-speed torque converter from Aisin. The diesel engine is available with a 6-speed automated manual transmission.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO comes in nine different variants: MX1, MX2, MX2 Pro, MX3, MX3 Pro, AX5, AX5 Luxury, AX7, and AX7 Luxury. Buyers can pick from eight colors: Citrine Yellow, Deep Forest, Dune Beige, Everest White, Galaxy Grey, Nebula Blue, Stealth Black and Tango Red.