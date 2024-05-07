Mahindra Launches XUV700 MX 7-Seat Diesel Variant in India at Rs 14.99 Lakh

Mahindra XUV700 |

Expanding its XUV700 lineup in India, Mahindra has introduced the new MX 7-seat variant, priced competitively at Rs 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Positioned as a more budget-friendly option compared to the AX3 7-seat version, this latest addition offers a cost-saving opportunity of Rs 3 lakh for prospective buyers.

Under the hood, the Mahindra XUV700 MX 7-seat variant houses the same 2.2-litre diesel engine featured in the XUV700 MX 5-seater model, which comes at a slightly lower price point of Rs 40,000. Paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox, the engine is tuned to deliver a power output of 153bhp and torque of 360Nm. While the MX-5 seat variant also provides a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine option, there is speculation that this engine might also be available for the newly introduced MX 7-seat variant.

In addition to sharing the same engine, the newly introduced MX 7-seat variant mirrors all the features available in its five-seat counterpart. Equipped with multiple features, Mahindra XUV700 MX 7-seat model offers an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, complemented by a 7.0-inch multi-information display for enhanced convenience. Other notable features include electrically adjustable outside rear view mirrors, tilt adjustable steering, follow-me-home headlamps, adjustable headrests, rear AC vents, and a second-row centre armrest with storage. For connectivity and charging needs, the MX 7-sea variant is equipped with multiple USB ports.

Mahindra XUV700 | Photo credit: Mahindra website

Although the color choices haven't been disclosed, it's anticipated that the familiar options of Everest White, Midnight Black, Dazzling Red, Red Rage, and Napoli Black will likely be offered.

Recently, Mahindra has unveiled a special Blaze Edition of the XUV700. Restricted to just 2,500 units, this new edition sports an eye-catching matte red paint scheme combined with blacked-out features. In terms of pricing, the Blaze Edition starts from Rs 24.24 lakh (ex-showroom), representing a slight increase of Rs 25,000 compared to the top-spec AX7L variant it is built upon.

Competing in the market, the XUV700 faces off against formidable rivals such as the Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Hector, Skoda Kushaq, and the Volkswagen Taigun.