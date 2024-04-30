Mahindra XUV700 Accident: AP Man Raises Serious Safety Concerns As Airbags Fail To Deploy After SUV Turns Turtle

Mahindra XUV700 Accident | Twitter

Kurnool: A man from Andhra Pradesh who met with an accident in his Mahindra XUV700 AX7 Petrol has shared serious safety concerns about the SUV. The man took to the social media platform 'X' and narrated the safety issue he faced during the time of the accident, which occurred on National Highway-44 near Dhone, approximately 65 kilometers away from Kurnool. The man complained that the front and right airbags failed to deploy, which exposed them to significant risk.

The man, identified as Tejeshwar Reddy on his social media profile, shared the post and asked Anand Mahindra and the Mahindra Group to understand the gravity of the situation and conduct a thorough investigation into the failure of airbag deployment.

About The Incident

The social media user tweeted, "I am writing to bring to your urgent attention a matter of grave concern regarding the safety features of the XUV 700 AX7 PETROL, which we recently purchased from your esteemed establishment Automotive Mahindra Showroom is located at Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, on March 20th 2024 [Chassis No: MA1NE2ZEAR6A40294, Engine/Motor No: ZEP4M69550, Owner Name: JARADODDI KIRAN]

"On 25th April around 3:15am, I was involved in a major accident on NH44 near Dhone which is 65kms away from Kurnool where my vehicle was flipped more than 6 times. Despite wearing seat belts, the right and front airbags failed to deploy, leaving us exposed to significant risk. It is indeed fortunate that we have escaped with only minor injuries. However, the same cannot be said for my confidence in the safety standards of your vehicle. Upon inspecting the completely crushed vehicle after the accident, I was shocked to find that only the left curtain airbags had deployed, while the critical front and right airbags remained unopened."

"This raises serious questions about the efficacy and reliability of the safety mechanisms touted by your brand. As someone who chose the XUV 700 AX7 Petrol specifically for its touted safety features and reputation, this experience has left me deeply concerned, not only for my own safety but also for the safety of my family members who frequently travel with me."

Hello Everyone just got a call and received a reply from Mahindra to my email about the issue and they said they will come back with the detailed information on the issue

Let’s wait for the update from the company..!! — Tejeshwar Reddy (@TejeshwarRedd19) April 30, 2024

"I trust that you understand the gravity of this situation and the importance of ensuring that your vehicles provide the highest level of safety for drivers and passengers alike. Therefore, I kindly request that you thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding the failure of the airbags to deploy in my accident and take appropriate measures to address any potential issues or defects in the safety systems of the XUV 700 AX7 Petrol. I Have attached the few pictures and videos of the accident place. Please do look into this seriously."

On asking about the photos, he replied, "For those who are asking about the pictures let’s make it clear that these photos were taken by my cousin during the time of towing while I was admitted in the hospital that time." He also said, "I was riding around 95-100 and yes it’s a curved Turing with a steeped slope."

Over his claims of airbags failure, one of the users said, "The frontal airbags only depoly in case of a frontal head on collision. From the images attached, it looks like it didnot have any frontal damage. From the images and 6 overturns at the speed of 95-100, it looks like you were saved because you were driving a 700 AX7."

Mahindra Group Replied

The user also claimed that Mahindra replied to his mail, he said, "Hello Everyone just got a call and received a reply from Mahindra to my email about the issue and they said they will come back with the detailed information on the issue. Let’s wait for the update from the company..!!"