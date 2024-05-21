Chandigarh: Traffic Violator Argues With Cops Posing As 'Judicial Magistrate', Booked For Impersonation After Video Goes Viral

'Nahi Dikhaunga License' | X

Chandigarh: A man named Prakash Singh Marwah was driving a Mahindra Scorpio which hid a portion of its number plate, which led the cops on the streets to stop him and ask for his licence and vehicle documents.

When the cops signaled him to stop, he skipped the traffic signal, involved in lane changing, and parked his SUV on a zebra crossing. While these instances themselves note traffic norm violations, Marwah was also arguing with the police and refusing to produce his driving licence. After a quick confrontation, he arrogantly drove away from the spot.

Watch video

A video of Chandigarh recorded by a Traffic Police constable is going viral on social media! What do you think—who is wrong and who is right ??#chandigarh pic.twitter.com/Jutel3bbei — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) May 20, 2024

Why was he stopped?

The car was stopped in question with his number plate being obstructed by a cloth-like piece. Marwah's SUV bearing "CH01 CT2548" was covered by a flap resulting in hiding some numbers, which made the cops to stop him as part of their duty. The driver alleged the flap used to ward off evil eye to have fallen by mistake.

He refused to comply when asked to show his DL to the cops, and rang someone, purportedly influential, to brief them about the matter. However, visuals showing Marwah arguing with the policemen on duty surfaced online and even captured him fleeing away without adhering to their request of producing the document.

Claims himself as "Magistrate"

Notably, the man falsely claimed himself to be a Magistrate and showed off by uttering legal references from the IPC sections suggested that the cop asking him to produce a DL was not authorised to do so.

"Nahi dikhaunga. Do you know under Section 13 (2) of the Motor Vehicle Act a constable (shipai) cannot ask someone to show their licence? Do you know this? No you don't know this," he says.

However, it is noted that his reference was fabricated similar to his identity there. There's no such mention in the MV act, and it rather gives the authority to any uniformed policeman. Section 13 has no sub-sections, and reads, " Extent of effectiveness of licences to drive motor vehicles. - A learners licence or a driving licence issued under this Act shall be effective throughout India."

Man arrested

He was soon arrested and identified as a lawyer residing in the Sector 51 of Chandigarh.

Update : An SUV driver who claimed he was a Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMIC) and argued with the police over a traffic violation has been identified as a lawyer and a resident of Sector 51. He has been arrested. pic.twitter.com/Xt5J9amERU — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) May 21, 2024

Taking note of his registration plate, the police team traced his car and tapped down the man. He was charged under Section 170 (pretends to hold any particular office as public servant), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), which reportedly was followed by his arrest by the Chandigarh's Sector-49 police station.