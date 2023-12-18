Lucknow Viral Video: Man Attacks Woman Sitting Inside Parked Car Bearing 'Police' Sticker; Cops Claim They Are Siblings

Man Attacks Woman Sitting Inside Parked Car Bearing 'Police' Sticker | Twitter

Lucknow: In a distressing event, a video is going viral on social media in which a man is seen assaulting a woman inside a parked car in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. The incident was caught on camera and the video is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that a man enters a parked car with a UP number plate and attacks the woman sitting inside the car. The police claim that the woman and the attacker are siblings and a dispute occurred between them after which the incident occurred.

'Police' is written on the rear windshield of the car

It can be seen in the video that 'Police' is written on the rear windshield of the car. The owner of the car may be a police officer. The video was shot by a passenger who was sitting inside the car that was stationed behind the car in which the incident unfolded. There are reports that the car was parked in the PGI area of Lucknow.

The reason behind the dispute is unclear

The video shows that the car is parked on the side of the road and the man comes from behind and enters the car from the side of the driver's seat and attacks the woman who is seen sitting on the front seat of the car.

उक्त वीडियो को SHO पीजीआई द्वारा तत्काल संज्ञान लेते हुए गाड़ी तथा लड़को को थाने लाया गया। मामला भाई बहन का है ,दोनों आपस में विवाद कर लिए थे ,परिजन पारिवारिक मामला बता कर कोई कार्यवाही नहीं चाहते है। अपहरण की घटना पूरी तरह से असत्य है। — LUCKNOW POLICE (@lkopolice) December 17, 2023

No complaint was registered in connection with the matter

However, the reason behind the dispute is unclear. The Police called the accused brother and his sister to the police station and no complaint was registered in connection with the matter.

The matter is of brother and sister, both of them had a dispute

Lucknow Police said, "Taking immediate cognizance of the above video, SHO PGI brought the vehicle and the boys to the police station. The matter is of brother and sister, both of them had a dispute with each other, the family members do not want any action saying it is a family matter. The incident of kidnapping is completely untrue."