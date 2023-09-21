Mumbai Crime: Man Stabs Woman & Her Daughter In Nehru Nagar, Takes His Own Life After Shocking Attack

Mumbai Police | PTI

On Wednesday night at around 9 pm, Rahul Nishad (30) attacked a woman and her daughter with a knife and injured them. When the woman and daughter went out of the house to save themselves, Nishad stabbed himself and died.

According to information received from Nehru Nagar Police, deceased Nishad entered their house and attacked a 35-year-old woman and her 14-year-old daughter with a knife. In this case, the injured woman said in her statement to the police that Nishad knew her husband and he used to come to her house to eat food during the lockdown.

Tragic Incident Unfolds as Nishad Launches a Violent Assault

Nishad got married in the year 2023 and since then he was not coming to eat food. On Wednesday, Nishad reached the woman's house and took out a knife and attacked the woman. Seeing her mother being attacked, her 14-year-old daughter came forward to save her, then Nishad attacked her daughter too. Meanwhile, the woman opened the door of the house and asked her daughter to run out.

When the woman and daughter came out of the house in injured condition, Nishad locked himself inside the house. When the police got information about this, they broke the door of the house and went inside. He was injured and was taken to Sion Hospital where the doctors declared him dead even before admission.

Victims Undergo Treatment at Sion Hospital; Attack's Motive Unclear

A police officer said that when Nishad entered the house, he closed the door from inside and told the woman that today he will kill her. When the daughter came to save her mother, he talked about killing her too.

Both Nishad and the woman's husband set up stalls at Chembur flyover. The woman and daughter were seriously injured in this attack and are undergoing treatment at Sion Hospital.

A police officer said that we are asking the woman and daughter about the reason for this attack, but right now neither of them is able to tell clearly.

Nishad lived alone in Mumbai. Police is in touch with his family and they have been called to Mumbai.

