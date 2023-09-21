Mumbai: Cyber Fraudster Extracts ₹4.12 Lakh From Female Fashion Designer By Threatening To Make Her Morphed Photo Viral

Representative image

An unidentified cyber ​​fraudster extracted ₹4.12 lakh from a 43-year-old South Mumbai-based female fashion designer by threatening to make her morphed obscene photo viral.

According to the information received from the Colaba police station, the woman, in a statement, said that an unknown person sent her morphed photo on WhatsApp and asked to pay the loan amount otherwise they will make the photo viral. The complainant got scared and transferred four thousand rupees, but even after transferring the money, the caller continued to demand more.

According to a police officer, within 10-15 days, the caller extracted a total of ₹4.12 lakh from the woman. The police have registered a case against the unknown accused under section 34, 419, and 420 of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act and are investigating the matter.

