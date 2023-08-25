Mumbai Youths Arrested for Morphing Minor Girls' Photos Through AI App & Fake Instagram Accounts | representative pic

Mumbai: Two youths have been arrested for morphing photos of minor girls using an Artificial Intelligence (AI) app and engaging in conversations with young men through fake Instagram accounts. The incident occurred in Arnala, Virar.

The Arnala police have registered a case under sections 354, 323, 504, and 506 of the Prevention of Child Sexual Abuse Act, as well as for the publication of obscene material based on the IT Act. Both accused individuals have been remanded in police custody until August 28 by the Vasai court.

Accused morphed pictures of girls from his own village

The arrested individuals have been identified as Jeet Nizai and Yash Nizai, who are brothers and residents of a village within the Arnala police station area. Jeet Nizai, one of the accused, had morphed pictures of girls from his own village using an AI app. He then uploaded these photos on Instagram, while also creating a fake Instagram account in the name of another village boy. This fake account was used to interact with girls from the same village.

As per the police, both accused had used artificial intelligence tools to create explicit videos using images of women and girls. Two girls who became targets of this scheme objected to the accused's actions concerning the video content. Subsequently, both accused individuals physically assaulted the girls. The affected girls eventually approached the police and lodged a complaint against the accused.

