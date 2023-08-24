Pune: Man Shot Dead At Rakshak Chowk, Two Arrested |

The Pimpri Chinchwad Police have apprehended two individuals in relation to a shooting incident at Rakshak Chowk that occurred at approximately 5 PM on Wednesday. The incident resulted in the death of Sagar Shinde, a resident of Old Sangvi.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Vishal Hire reported that the altercation leading to the incident took place while Sagar Shinde and Yogesh Jagtap were in a vehicle at Rakshak Chowk. During the confrontation, Yogesh Jagtap allegedly produced a firearm and fatally shot Sagar Shinde. The incident took place near Bharat Electronics Limited on the Aundh-Ravet BRT route.

Following the shooting, the suspects abandoned the vehicle and took a motorcycle from a passerby at Rakshak Chowk before leaving the scene.

Upon receiving the report, Deputy Commissioner of Police Dr. Kakasaheb Dole and other senior police officers, including Assistant Commissioner of Police Vishal Hire, arrived at the location. A spent bullet casing was found as evidence.

Police Commissioner Vinay Kumar Choubey has instructed the crime branch teams to conduct a thorough investigation. Notably, the police arrested Yogesh Jagtap within two hours.

It has also been revealed that Sagar Shinde had a prior involvement in a murder case from 2013. This case was registered at Chaturshrungi police station and involved the killing of a young man named Somnath Vare.

