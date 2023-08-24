Pune: City NGO Yusuf Foundation On Mission To Address Pothole Issue

Pune, known for its education and IT sector, witnesses a high volume of daily commuters travelling for work. Unfortunately, potholes have remained a persistent issue on roads, posing risks and inconveniences to motorists and pedestrians alike. In response, the Yusuf Foundation, a non-governmental organization (NGO), is stepping up to address the broader ramifications of road maintenance on public safety and community well-being, particularly in the Yerwada and Sanjay Park areas near the Airport Road.



Led by Javed Shaikh, a civil engineer and President of the Yusuf Foundation, the NGO has embarked on an initiative to not only repair potholes but also pave the way for safer roads, innovative solutions, and community involvement.



Javed Shaikh stated that using a cold asphalt mix for pothole repair, along with environmentally friendly materials, the initiative contributes not only to safer roads but also to a greener urban environment by reducing carbon emissions.



According to data provided by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, potholes have contributed to over 9,300 deaths across India from 2015 until the present day. Javed Shaikh highlighted the urgency of timely maintenance saying "Addressing potholes promptly can save lives."

Read Also Pune: Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati To Join Immersion Procession Earlier This Year

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)