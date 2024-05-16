National Dengue Day: Pune District Administration Urges Citizens To Prevent Mosquito Breeding Spots | File Photo

Every year, National Dengue Day is observed on May 16 to raise awareness about the mosquito-borne viral infection and ways to prevent it. The Pune district administration has also issued a release urging citizens to eliminate mosquito breeding spots in their area.

"To prevent dengue disease, citizens should manage stored water properly, prevent mosquito breeding places, and take necessary precautions. Dengue is spread by the bite of the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which breeds in clean water in household containers. Citizens should empty the water storage tanks in their homes once a week. It's also essential to keep the area around your house clean," said the administration in the release.

Dengue cases are regularly observed, with numbers typically increasing after August and September. Factors contributing to the rise include excessive rainfall, urbanisation, migration, and various development activities, stated the release.

It noted that proper water management can reduce mosquito breeding and dengue fever incidence. "Mosquito breeding places should be destroyed by draining drains near homes. Additionally, releasing guppy fish in large breeding sites, tightly covering water reservoirs, cleaning refrigerator and cooler drip pans regularly, and draining puddles can help. Wearing full-body clothing, using mosquito nets and repellents while sleeping are also recommended," the release added.

Symptoms of dengue fever include high fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, muscle and joint pain, nausea, vomiting, swollen glands, and rash. If such symptoms occur, individuals should visit the nearest district general hospital or primary health centre for a free blood test and medication, the release concluded.