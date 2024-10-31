Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District Has 32,05,751 Registered Voters

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District Has 32,05,751 Registered Voters | Sourced

There are a total of 32,05,751 voters in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, including 16,63,186 male voters, 15,39,421 female voters, and 144 transgender voters, informed District Collector Dilip Swami during a press conference on Wednesday. Swami also mentioned that around 5,500 duplicate names in the voters’ list had been deleted. Deputy District Election Returning Officer Devendra Katke and other officials were present at the briefing.

The district has nine assembly constituencies, and a total of 3,273 polling centres, including 1,290 in urban areas and 1,983 in rural areas. Of these, 40 centres have been identified as sensitive, and 10 centres are under strict vigilance.

Out of the total voters, 84,914 (2.65%) are between the ages of 18-19, 7,08,905 (22.93%) are between 20-29 years, 7,85,697 (24.53%) are between 30-39 years, 6,44,982 (20.14%) are between 40-49 years, 4,72,544 (14.85%) are between 50-59 years, 2,75,437 (8.60%) are between 60-69 years, 1,51,232 (4.72%) are between 70-79 years, and 79,040 (2.47%) are aged 80 years and above.

There are also 27,164 physically disabled voters and 50,566 voters aged over 85 years. Form 12D has been filled out by these voters to allow them to vote from their homes. Accordingly, 715 disabled voters and 3,537 elderly voters have opted for home voting.

In total, 15,710 employees are required to carry out the election process in the district. The administration has arranged for 20,314 employees, of which 18,500 have already completed the first phase of election training. Additionally, 359 area officers have been appointed, with 38 area officers kept in reserve, Swami informed.

Furthermore, 9,309 EVMs, 4,516 control units, and 4,610 VVPAT machines have been prepared. All these machines have been checked at the preliminary level and dispatched to the respective constituencies after randomisation.

A total of 437 candidates submitted 613 nomination forms across the nine Assembly constituencies in the district by October 29. After scrutiny, 537 forms from 397 candidates were declared valid.