 Pune District's 21 Assembly Seats Have 88.49 Lakh Voters: Check Out Constituency-Wise, Gender-Wise, Age-Wise Voter Breakdown
In Pune district, 1,78,615 voters are aged between 18 and 19, 1,21,760 are above the age of 85, 5,231 are 100 years or older, and 88,937 are persons with disabilities

Pune District's 21 Assembly Seats Have 88.49 Lakh Voters: Check Out Constituency-Wise, Gender-Wise, Age-Wise Voter Breakdown | File Photo

A total of 88,49,590 voters will be able to exercise their right to vote in 21 Assembly constituencies in Pune district on November 20. Out of these, 45,79,216 are male, 42,69,569 are female, and 805 are third gender. Additionally, there are 5,605 service voters in the district, comprising 5,217 male and 388 female voters. In Pune district, 1,78,615 voters are aged between 18 and 19, 1,21,760 are above the age of 85, 5,231 are 100 years or older, and 88,937 are persons with disabilities.

Here's a constituency-wise breakdown of voters:

| Sr. No | Assembly Seat | Male | Female | Third Gender | Total |

| 1 | Junnar | 1,65,373 | 1,60,385 | 6 | 3,25,764 |

| 2 | Ambegaon | 1,59,469 | 1,54,773 | 10 | 3,14,252 |

| 3 | Khed Alandi | 1,93,719 | 1,82,892 | 12 | 3,76,623 |

| 4 | Shirur | 2,41,787 | 2,24,232 | 23 | 4,66,042 |

| 5 | Daund | 1,63,917 | 1,55,383 | 11 | 3,19,311 |

| 6 | Indapur | 1,74,832 | 1,66,631 | 22 | 3,41,485 |

| 7 | Baramati | 1,92,819 | 1,87,765 | 24 | 3,80,608 |

| 8 | Purandar | 2,40,538 | 2,23,446 | 33 | 4,64,017 |

| 9 | Bhor | 2,27,340 | 2,02,930 | 8 | 4,30,278 |

| 10 | Maval | 1,97,436 | 1,88,723 | 13 | 3,86,172 |

| 11 | Chinchwad | 3,48,450 | 3,15,115 | 57 | 6,63,622 |

| 12 | Pimpri | 2,04,005 | 1,87,568 | 34 | 3,91,607 |

| 13 | Bhosari | 3,28,280 | 2,80,048 | 97 | 6,08,425 |

| 14 | Vadgaon Sheri | 2,59,453 | 2,43,984 | 102 | 5,03,539 |

| 15 | Shivajinagar | 1,48,732 | 1,46,340 | 45 | 2,95,117 |

| 16 | Kothrud | 2,28,795 | 2,11,740 | 22 | 4,40,557 |

| 17 | Khadakwasala | 3,03,684 | 2,72,780 | 41 | 5,76,505 |

| 18 | Parvati | 1,83,139 | 1,77,739 | 96 | 3,60,974 |

| 19 | Hadapsar | 3,28,082 | 2,97,515 | 78 | 6,25,675 |

| 20 | Pune Cantonment | 1,49,422 | 1,45,926 | 34 | 2,95,382 |

| 21 | Kasba Peth | 1,39,944 | 1,43,654 | 37 | 2,83,635 |

